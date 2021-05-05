Three young farmers win use of machinery for one year

Three young farmers have won the use of a New Holland tractor for a year as part of a scheme to help develop their business.

The 'Up to Speed' scheme, by the Prince’s Countryside Fund and New Holland Agriculture, opened in January for applications.

It aims to support farming businesses by lending the use of a New Holland TH telehandler, a T6 tractor and a Boomer compact tractor.

Isobel and James Wright, first generation farmers from West Sussex, have won the use of the telehandler.

They are halfway through their first tenancy on the Wiston Estate where they keep a herd of suckler cows and have started rearing calves too.

They said: “The farm is our first step into farming in a big way and our hope is to move from here in a few years to a larger farm.

"Winning the use of the telehandler for the year will be a great asset to the business, right now we are reliant on contractors and our old loader tractor which struggles to start on cold mornings.”

Sam Walton from Knutsford, Cheshire has won the use of a T6 tractor. He works at Tatton Park, which attracts 90,000 visitors a year to learn about farming.

Alongside this, he has his own herd of pedigree Hereford cattle on some rented land and he has been breeding Herefords since he was 12 years old.

Sam said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the winner of the T6, it will make such a difference to my business over the next 12 months.”

James Miller from Hatherleigh, Devon has won the use of a Boomer tractor to use on his 30-acre smallholding, which keeps sheep and pigs.

He also has his own business JRM Countryside Services, which provides agricultural contracting services.

James said: “The use of the boomer tractor over the next year will allow the business to expand into other markets and test how viable a compact tractor will be.

"It will make such a big difference to the business and small holding.”

The Up to Speed scheme will be open again for applications in early 2022.