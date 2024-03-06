Three young women hope to revitalise the UK's oldest cattle breed

Three young women have been appointed to the board of the Beef Shorthorn Society in a bid to make the UK's oldest cattle breed survive for the 'next 200 years'.

The board of the oldest recorded cattle breed, the Beef Shorthorn, have announced three members, all under the age of 31, as successful applicants of their new Board Apprenticeship Scheme.

Ruth Bleakley, 31; Kirsty Leigh, 28 and Millie Birch 27 will be involved within the society's board for a 12-month period.

They will shadow board members along with other opportunities, including the involvement in the Youth Development initiative.

Situated across the UK, the three apprentices each have a passion for contributing to the development of the breed and members.

Ruth Bleakley, from Northern Ireland, said: “I decided to apply for the apprenticeship scheme as I think it’s important to involve the younger generation in decisions that will affect the long-term plans for the society."

She established Ballaghneed Beef Shorthorns in 2015 with the purchase of a maiden heifer, Jackie April at an Irish Shorthorn Society Sale.

“I hope to contribute some knowledge of what I have learned through other schemes so far to help the continued development of the breed.”

During the year, they will get the opportunity to attend the society's board meetings and have peer-to-peer support from a current board member.

Having already attended their first meeting, the apprentices were given insights into internal running’s of the society including breed development, marketing, and the charity’s finances and budgets.

Over the next 12 months they will have further opportunities to focus more specifically on various sections of the society as well as give their views on areas within the breed they are passionate about.

Millie Birch, from Stafford, who established Highsky Shorthorns in 2019, said the Board Apprenticeship Scheme was an opportunity she couldn’t resist.

“I have a lot of ideas that I hope to propose to the board to benefit the breed, members and future members," she explained.

"As part of the apprenticeship scheme, I would like to continue to encourage young members of the breed, whether this is more interaction at shows and sales or through our youth development programme.”

Kirsty Leigh, based in Worcestershire, runs the Follyfox herd on her family farm. She said: “As an active member of this society, with a particular interest in genetics, I believe that I have the traits and long-term commitment that could help develop our breed.

“I come with two separate perspectives, one that wants to breed cows and bulls, which is what a lot of the other pedigree breeders want to do.

"My other side is that I own a butchery, so meat and carcass quality are extremely important for my business, so looking at how we achieve that off a purely grass based system is also very important."

President of the Beef Shorthorn Society, Tim Riley said fresh ideas were needed to "help build sustainable foundations for the breed for next 200 years.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ruth, Kirsty and Millie onto the board for the next 12 months and look forward to utilising their skill sets over the next year," he said.

"It is also important for us as a Society to continue to bring fresh perspectives and new skill sets to the board."