Tickets on sale for BFREPA Live 23: The Free Range Egg Show

Tickets have gone on sale for a brand new event for the UK's free range egg producers, taking place in November.

BFREPA Live 23: The Free Range Egg Show, which has tickets on sale now, will take place on 15 November at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire.

The event replaces the British Free Range Egg Producers Association’s (BFREPA) conference, re-shaping the format into a one-day show with the popular Free Range Awards dinner taking place in the evening.

In partnership with Noble Foods, and sponsored by ForFarmers, Elanco, and Newquip, hundreds of producers from the UK, Ireland and across Europe are expected to attend the sold-out exhibition hall filled with innovative businesses showcasing their equipment and services.

Workshops and seminars will be run throughout the day on hot topics affecting producers and the supply chain.

This year’s Free Range Awards dinner will be bigger than ever before with over 400 guests expected to attend; nearly 30% more than in previous years.

“BFREPA Live 23 is set to be our best event yet with a new venue, new format, and more stand space than ever before,” said Kate Dickinson, BFREPA’s events manager.

“This is an opportunity to come together as an industry and celebrate all the positive things we have achieved, as well as finding long-term solutions to the industry’s biggest challenges.”

Reflecting the difficult year that producers have had, BFREPA has made the event as affordable as possible for all producers, with tickets on sale for £45 + VAT for attendance at both the show and the Free Range Awards dinner.

Dinner includes a welcome drink, three-course meal, and wine. Details of a celebrity guest host will be announced in due course.

Show-only tickets are £15 + VAT but BFREPA members will be refunded the fee at their next renewal, effectively making attendance free for subscribers.

Nominations for the Free Range Awards are open, with nine categories including producer of the year, national food business of the year, free range champion, and lifetime achievement.

The show and dinner will be held at Telford following many years of hosting in Birmingham.

The move has allowed for an even more professional trade stand exhibition, which has already completely sold out.

The show is open to all producers – members and non-members of BFREPA – and any businesses connected to the sector.