Tim Rycroft appointed new CEO of AHDB

Tim Rycroft has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), replacing Jane King.

Currently chief operating officer of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), Mr Rycroft will take up his position at the Stoneleigh-based levy board on 31 August.

During the intervening period the interim AHDB CEO will be Ken Boyns, AHDB chief finance and operations officer.

During his time at the FDF, Mr Rycroft has been responsible for strategy and corporate affairs, as well as overseeing policy on diet and health and on competitiveness.

Mr Rycroft is also a former government special adviser.

Welcoming his appointment, AHDB Chair Nicholas Saphir said: "His experience makes him ideally equipped to lead the significant change that we have started to introduce to the organisation.

“Tim will spearhead the ongoing programme when he joins us full time at the end of August."

Mr Rycroft said it was 'tremendously exciting' to be asked to lead AHDB during a critical moment for the organisation's history.

"Now this must be swiftly delivered so we can continue to play our vital role as a source of competitive advantage, underpinning a world class food and farming industry.”