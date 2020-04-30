Time running out for NI farmers to finish entitlement transfer

Farmers have been urged to complete their entitlement transfers by 4 May 2020

Farmers in Northern Ireland have been reminded of the looming deadline to complete a transfer of entitlements for the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme.

To date, over 3,000 entitlement transfers for the 2020 scheme year have been completed by farm businesses, an increase of 19% compared to 2019.

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) spokesperson said: “We would urge those farmers who need to complete an entitlement transfer, to please do so by the closing date of 04 May 2020, otherwise the entitlements will not take effect until the 2021 scheme year.”

The department said that the simplest and quickest way to complete a transfer of entitlements is to do so online.







Further help is available from DAERA by calling the Single Application Advisory service on 0300 200 7848, or by emailing areabasedschemes@daera-ni.gov.uk.

This year an enhanced advisory service is available to help farmers who are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If you are transferring entitlements because of an inheritance, or anticipated inheritance, we recommend you contact DAERA at the number above telephone number as soon as possible, to ensure your application can be submitted before the deadline," the spokesperson said.