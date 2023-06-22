Timeline of Northern Ireland's new farm support programme released

The timeline of Northern Ireland's new farm support has been released, with BPS payments set to remain unchanged for two more years.

The Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) has announced a road map which highlights the timeline for when different elements will roll out.

The department said it wanted to reassure farmers that this year’s payments remained unchanged.

It means there will be no change to the application process for the Basic Payment Scheme in 2023 and 2024.

However, timelines and pathways are in place for schemes such as the Ruminant Genetics Programme and the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

They will be phased in over a number of years, with DAERA telling farmers not to take any action other than familiarise themselves with the road map.

NI's new farm support programme aims to deliver benefits for land, livestock, infrastructure and communities through a range of new schemes and measures.

The schemes and measures to be introduced will provide levers to contribute to statutory obligations under the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022, with a focus on a "just transition".

Norman Fulton, DAERA’s head of food and farming group, explained that the new programme had been co-designed with the agricultural industry.

He said: “For the first time in a generation we will have a tailor-made programme of support, bespoke for our agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

“Our goal has always been to create a profitable, productive, environmentally sustainable and resilient agri-food sector and we believe we are well on our way to achieving that.

"Thanks to the ideas, efforts and collaborative working from across our stakeholders we are redefining our agricultural policy for the first time in 50 years for the benefit of this and future generations.

“It means we will be targeting support and development programmes to meet our local needs and priorities more effectively.”

Mr Fulton added: "This is just the start of a communications process and further information will be published as schemes are ready to roll out."

The timeline for the introduction of support measures, subject to legislative and business case cover is as follows:

Responding to the announcement, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it welcomed clarity around the direction of travel within the new farm support.

Commenting, UFU president David Brown said: "The UFU has been part of the co-design process of the new future NI agriculture policy along with other stakeholders.

"It is now critical that going forward, DAERA effectively communicates with farmers about the new schemes and measures that will be phased in over the next number of years.

"This is vital to help ensure the sustainability of our unique family farm structure in NI as we move forward, delivering for the environment, local communities and consumers.”