Togetherness the key to protecting Welsh family farms, HCC chair says

Welsh farmers must 'call on all their mutual strengths' if they are to protect Wales' family farm network from 'unprecedented' challenges.

This is according to the chair of Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), who told delegates at the red meat body’s conference that family farms faced challenges on numerous fronts.

These include global and domestic inflation impacts, post-pandemic economic recovery issues, the Ukraine war and Brexit transition obstacles.

All of these exposed fragilities in global supply chains, HCC chair Catherine Smith told the conference audience at the Royal Welsh Showground.

"For our consumers, it means a squeeze on budgets and disposable income that has not been experienced for many a year," she explained.

"On farm, it means rising costs of feed, fuel, and fertiliser and, for our supply chain, it means escalating costs, labour shortages and uncertainty.

“But we have a very solid platform on which to take on these challenges - if it’s high-quality, sustainable red meat you are looking for - then look to Wales.”

She said Welsh lamb and Welsh beef were the products of a "carefully curated, thriving natural environment with high animal welfare standards and world-leading traceability".

“We have very much to be proud of in Wales: together we have created brands that are known across the world and which our competitors envy; we have championed 'the Welsh Way' of sustainable farming.

"Together we have campaigned for a vibrant future for our farming families, our rural communities, our culture and our language.”

Ms Smith said now was the time to be 'clearly sighted' of where the industry needed to go next and prevent the loss of momentum that had been built over the past two decades.

“If we stand still, we will be blown back by the fiercest of international trade winds," she said, "We cannot open the commercial door for competitors and importers of cheaper products, produced to inferior standards, to take our place.”

She pointed out that the high-profile Welsh lamb and Welsh beef brands were now in front of consumers across the UK and that HCC’s export work had continued apace.

Figures show that the value of Welsh food and drink exports hit a record high in 2021, and Welsh lamb and Welsh beef led the way.

"We have already seen a 22% increase of exports of Welsh Lamb to Europe compared to last year and an incredible 227% increase in exports to new markets," she said.

“In October, we were delighted to announce that the first shipment of Welsh Lamb made its way over to America in over 20 years.

"And with the World Cup just around the corner, HCC will be making the most of having the world’s eyes on Wales.”