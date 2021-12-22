Tony Juniper reappointed as Natural England chair

Tony Juniper CBE has been reappointed the chair of Natural England until 2025, the government has today confirmed.

Mr Juniper’s second term will be for three years and will run from 23 April 2022 to 22 April 2025.

He said Natural England's role in defending and enhancing the nation’s natural environment had 'never been more important'.

“We have made significant progress in restoring energy and direction to the organisation, created a clearer strategic plan and mission and secured a major increase in resources to implement it.

"We have made strides toward realising England’s ambition to create a Nature Recovery Network, supported the landmark Environment Act, declared new National Nature Reserves... and how best to join up new farming policy with nature recovery."

Mr Juniper said there was still 'a lot to do', and in this second term his focus would be on the delivery of the government’s goals for nature recovery.

Defra Secretary George Eustice welcome his reappointment. “Natural England continues to play a key role in delivering the 25 Year Environment Plan.

"I look forward to working closely together as we implement the Environment Act, build back greener from the pandemic and restore nature across the country.”

Mr Juniper has been Chair of Natural England since 2019. Prior to this, he was Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at WWF-UK and President of Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts.

He is also a Fellow of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and former advisor to the Prince of Wales.