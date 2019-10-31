Toolkit launched to help sheep farmers prepare for future

Brexit will result in significant change that will affect sheep farming, most notably in trade patterns and markets

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched a ‘Business Readiness Toolkit’ to help sheep farmers ensure they’re prepared for changes in the future.

To help farmers deal with and adapt to upcoming changes, the group has developed a toolkit as well as case studies highlighting farms where particular practices have worked well.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: “We are confident the future holds opportunities in the marketplace, and that our industries approach to multi-functional land use and sustainable management will be recognised as beneficial by policymakers and the majority of the public.







“But we also know the change of the order we could see will bring disruption and uncertainty for many.

“We want to see every sheep farmer given the best opportunity to succeed and continue if that is what they wish for.

“We also want to see clear opportunities for our next generation of sheep farmers to come in and be properly rewarded.”

The toolkit covers seven different topics, which the industry body says will be crucial for farmers to consider.

These include preparing a mindset and mental health, assessing businesses and thinking about future income streams.

The toolkit has a farmer case study for each topic as well as a podcast from an expert in that area.

The online version carries links to various other agricultural organisations with further advice and information.