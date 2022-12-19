Toolkit launched to spread positivity about British red meat

A toolkit which aims to support the farming industry to celebrate positive messages about red meat has been unveiled today.

The pack has been launched by the UK's levy organisations to help positively manage the reputation of British red meat in 2023.

It includes assets and materials, statistics, downloadable graphics and expert opinions that can be used throughout the year, forming a common narrative for the sector.

According to the organisations, January is the ideal time for the red meat industry to celebrate its health, sustainability and nutrition credentials with consumers.

The toolkit also outlines how they will engage consumers with their healthy eating campaigns, as well as information about the health benefits of incorporating red meat into a balanced diet.

The toolkit was created by the AHDB, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Meat Promotion Wales/Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC)/

QMS’ chief executive, Sarah Millar, said: “This January we want to set off on the right foot to ensure the impact of the British red meat industry is fully understood and any misconceptions are debunked.

"Our combined campaigns will focus on further deepening understanding of what buying quality assured red meat means in terms of health benefits and the environment."

She added: “Our shared narrative will build greater understanding among consumers and decision-makers and instigate greater fact-based conversations around the British red meat industry.

“We hope the information and tools will help the British red meat industry and encourage others to join the conversation in a positive way.”

The toolkit can be accessed online.