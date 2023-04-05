Top 10 reasons to visit this year's Farm Shop & Deli Show

There’s just a few weeks to go until Farm Shop & Deli Show returns to the NEC, Birmingham, opening its doors once more as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows.

With the show fast approaching, we’ve rounded up our top 10 reasons to visit and register ahead of the show’s opening on 24 April. Get your free badge here.

A Showcase of Innovation

Experience a burst of innovation on the Farm Shop & Deli show floor, with a fantastic range of exciting new products set to launch.

Among the highlights is Spice N Tice's latest offering, Curries Around the World (Stand R310), which promises authentic and healthy vegan-friendly dinner party meals showcasing delicious curries from various parts of the globe.

Or head over to Stand S311, where you can discover Fieldfare’s ‘Light bites’ range which is coming to market for the first time.

Connect with rising stars and existing suppliers while exploring over 190 innovative products at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, all bearing the 'Innovation' seal of approval. Find out more here.

Big Name Exhibitors

Expect a vast array of products on display with over 400 exhibitors set to take to the show floor.

Cawston Press (Stand T331), Pip & Nut (Stand T362), Cook (Stand S310), Silent Pool Distillery (Stand M289), Godminster (Stand Q279), EcoBags (Stand P281), Love Corn (Stand U348) and The Cape Cornwall Rum Company (Stand Q350), are just a handful of the brands preparing to showcase their wares at the show in April.

See the full list of exhibitors here.

Unrivalled Expertise

The Grocer Live Stage boasts an impressive line-up of industry heavyweights, including Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive at UKHospitality, Will Shu, CEO & Founder of Deliveroo, and Tom Athron, CEO at Fortnum & Mason who will be tackling many of the hot-topic issues facing the sector today.

Visitors can also participate in Q&A sessions after each panel discussion, gleaning insights from the speakers' knowledge and asking their own burning questions.

See the full line up of speakers and seminars here.

Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards

For the second consecutive year, the Product Awards return to the Farm Shop & Deli Show, bringing real value to the winning regional food and beverage producers and highlighting industry excellence.

This year, the awards will be the biggest yet, with eleven categories to be judged. An esteemed panel of judges will assess sustainability, ethical brand narratives, and provenance of the very best that the UK has to offer.

Find out more about the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards here.

Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards return with a bang. This exclusive event will assess retailers in twelve categories across nine regions, applauding those who are making a difference by playing their part in sustainable initiatives whilst supporting their customers and suppliers.

Join us to crown the winners on The Grocer Live stage on Tuesday 25 April from 3.15pm.

Learn more about the Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards here.

The Grocer Live Programme: Dragons’ Pantry

Ready to witness the ultimate retail test? Watch and learn as brave entrepreneurs meet our fearsomely experienced industry ‘dragons’ to make their 15-minute pitch.

Success could bring a new listing and coverage in The Grocer, while everyone gets invaluable insights into what works in-store (10:00am – 11:00am, Tuesday 25 and 2.30pm – 3:30pm, Wednesday 26 April).

The Grocer Live Programme, Dragon’s Pantry Workshop: Travel Retail: Would you like to supply your products onto planes, trains and cruises?

Have you ever considered the travel sector as a route to market and don’t know where to start? Quite often underestimated, this channel is the perfect route to consistent high volumes, advanced engagement and great brand exposure.

Learn more from the industry expert, Heerum Fleary, on why planes, trains and cruises should to be on your radar for 2023 and beyond (12:00pm - 12:45pm, Wednesday 26 April).

Cutting-Edge Event Technology

For the first time, Farm Shop & Deli Show will be offering visitors a unique way to experience the show thanks to its partnership with Sitka which will be supplying advanced technology including indoor show navigation, digital show guides and more.

All accessible via smartphone, the technology will revolutionise at-show navigation allowing visitors to make the most of their time on the show floor as well as improving networking opportunities.

Co-Located Shows

Farm Shop & Deli Show will run alongside Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, National Convenience Show and Food & Drink Expo as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows.

The 3-day event is a fantastic opportunity to see what is happening in the industry at-large, with visitors able to take just one day out of the office, kitchen, warehouse or retail site to experience a huge amount of innovation and insight across food development, grocery, manufacturing, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice at the NEC Birmingham from 24 – 26 April 2023.

Don’t take our word for it! Here’s what our 2022 visitors had to say...

Alison Kaye, director of Eva Bold said: “This is one of the biggest shows in the UK to come to. I attended one of the seminars yesterday on latest product trends and it had a really interesting panel. Day 2 and it’s proving a really great show. Well worthwhile coming!”

Tom Willday, founder of Willsow added: “We have a sensory product and to be able to put it into the hands of retailers and grocery buyers is so important for us.

"Being at the show allows us to have old school conversations with important contacts, having a laugh, building a rapport. It’s 100 times better than an email!”

The UK Food & Drink Shows are a product of the award-winning team at William Reed. Register now for free here.