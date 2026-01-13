Top Holstein honour goes to young Cheshire farm vet

A young Cheshire farm vet has claimed one of Holstein UK’s most prestigious awards, with Jodie Nutsford announced as the 2025 President’s Medal winner.

The award was announced at the Semex International Dairy Conference during the Burns Supper, with Holstein UK President Mark Logan revealing the result.

Raised on a family dairy farm in Cheshire, Nutsford has been involved with Holsteins and Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) since she was four.

She was presented with the President’s Medal and the Sue Cope Memorial Trophy. The prize also includes a trip to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto later this year, supported by Semex UK, the principal sponsor of HYB.

The judging panel was made up of Logan, Janette Mathie, Head of CIS Field Services, and Rodger Mather, Semex UK representative.

Three finalists were shortlisted: Samuel Blease, 27, of Lancashire HYB; Lauren Gilbert, 27, of Northern Ireland HYB; and Nutsford, 25, of Western HYB.

Candidates were nominated by their clubs, detailing contributions to the Holstein breed, HYB and the wider dairy industry. They also submitted an essay titled Data-driven decision making on farm leads to more productivity, better animal welfare, improved sustainability, and greater profitability.

Logan said the standard made the final decision difficult. ‘It has been a privilege to be involved in judging the President’s Medal,’ he said.

He added: ‘Dare I say that as with judging an outstanding class of dairy cows, we were looking for that overall perfect balance, and in Jodie I think we have found that.’

Logan highlighted Nutsford’s “knowledge of the Holstein breed”, her work “as a farm vet” and her support for younger members, saying these qualities made her “a very worthy winner of this prestigious award”.

National HYB Coordinator Lizzie Yates said the finals weekend gave all three candidates a valuable opportunity. ‘It has been a fantastic opportunity for the three finalists to attend the Semex International Dairy Conference and learn from a variety of respected industry voices,’ she said.

Nutsford qualified as a vet in 2024 and joined Nantwich Farm Vets, where she works with dairy clients across Cheshire. Alongside her professional role, she remains closely involved with the family herd and show team.

She has competed for a number of years at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, attended multiple HYB Weekend Rallies, and this year represented Holstein UK at the Young Breeders School in Belgium.

Within Western HYB, she has also mentored younger members, helping them build skills in showmanship, stock judging and clipping, and gain confidence in the show ring.

With her veterinary career developing alongside continued involvement in breeding and youth work, Nutsford looks set to remain a familiar figure within the Holstein community.