Top-ranking dairy herd opens gates for Gold Cup Open Day

One of the UK’s highest ranking dairy herds on £PLI is opening its gates for the renowned Gold Cup Open Day in July.

The event, which historically attracts thousands of dairy farmers and industry representatives, is at this year’s winners of the 2020 NMR/RABDF Gold Cup trophy, the Torrance family of the Curtismill pedigree Holstein herd.

John Torrance – who farms in partnership with father Robert, mother Janet and wife Lucy, were crowned winners at the recent Dairy-Tech event at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.

The Curtismill herd comprises 670 cows and 430 followers and is part of their farming business run on 429 hectares of Crown Estate land, just inside the M25 corridor.

Ranking among the top UK herds for PLI, the family’s focus is on efficiency, and they aim to breed cows that will produce 70,000 litres of milk during an average of five lactations.

The average annual yield (September 2021) for this all-year-round calving housed herd, which is milked three times a day, was 13,700kg of milk sold, at 4.08% fat and 3.26% protein, with a calving interval of 382 days.

Visitors to the event will hear how the team’s close attention to detail in the cow environment and parlour routine and commitment to the key disease control and eradication schemes for dairy herds contributes to the low disease incidence and high health status seen in this herd.

Event organiser Matt Knight, managing director of RABDF said: “The Torrance family scooped the Gold Cup in the competition’s hundredth year, making this year’s celebration more special.

“We will have a jam-packed day consisting of farm tours, talk stations, and plenty of trade stands for visitors to attend.

“This herd is exceptional, with breeding and cow management key to its success. There will be lots for visitors to see and take home from the day.”

The free event takes place on 5 July at Stapleford Abbotts, near Romford, Essex.