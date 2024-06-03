Tories outline plans for fly-tippers to get points on driving licences

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined plans for fly-tippers to receive up to six points on their driving licences if the Conservatives were to win the election.

Repeat waste criminals presently face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine, but the new plans by the Tories could also see fly-tippers face driving penalties.

Currently, fly-tippers face fines of up to £1,000, while courts can order unlimited fines and up to five years in prison for large scale offences.

The latest figures show that only 110 people received a fine of £1,000 in 2022-23, while more than 50% of the fines were between £200 to £500.

Announcing the plan, Mr Sunak said the Tories had "a clear plan to ensure safety, security and prosperity in your local community", adding that he would take "bold action" on fly-tipping.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their neighbourhood and a sense of pride in the place they call home," he said.

But the Liberal Democrats' local government spokesperson Helen Morgan accused the Tories of "effectively legalising littering" during their time in power.

She said the fines were "so low that people are being let off scot-free up and down the country".

"The Conservatives have had years to get tough on fly-tippers and litterers but have failed at every turn," Ms Morgan said.

"The Liberal Democrats are calling for real action against fly-tippers by increasing fines and using the profits to crack down on this anti-social crime."

In 2022/23, councils dealt with 1.08 million fly-tipping incidents and issued 69,000 fixed penalty notices, along with other enforcement actions.

However, the figures do not cover incidents on private land, with rural campaigners saying these were 'blighting' rural areas.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has said that incidents on private land were going unrecorded on a mass scale.

The group's president Victoria Vyvyan said: "This is not a victimless crime - in some cases they have paid up to £100,000 to clear up other people’s mess or risk facing prosecution themselves.

“It’s not just litter blotting the landscape, but tonnes of household and commercial waste which can often be hazardous – even including asbestos and chemicals – endangering farmers, wildlife, livestock, crops and the environment.

“While courts can sentence offenders to prison or unlimited fines, prosecutions are rare and criminals clearly do not fear the system."