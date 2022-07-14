Tory leadership candidates must prioritise rural areas, campaigners say

Conservative leadership candidates must prioritise farming and rural communities amidst the cost-of-living crisis, campaigners say.

As the leadership contest accelerates, the importance for candidates prioritising rural areas has been emphasised.

This includes passing measures to ease the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, including a VAT cut for transport fuel.

The rural vote has become increasingly important in recent general elections and Labour and the Lib Dems are actively targeting the Tories’ Green Wall.

Chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, Tim Bonner said: "The Conservative Party needs to think very carefully about its offer to rural communities as it chooses a new leader.

"At times in the last few years it has seemed that the countryside has been taken for granted and the interests of rural people have been seen as entirely secondary to ‘eye catching’ environmental and animal welfare policies.

"Thriving rural communities are the solution to the challenges facing our environment, not the problem, and government policy must reflect that."

A Countryside Alliance snap survey of more than 230 people indicates the consequences of the crisis on rural businesses, households, and individuals.

Over half of respondents claim that costs to fill up their oil tanks have increased by a staggering 50 percent. Individual wellbeing and family life are impacted, with 45% reporting greater anxiety and sleeplessness.

Three in 10 claim that fundamental property repairs are not being made due to a lack of funds. More than three quarters said their disposable income had decreased by at least 10%.

Nearly eight out of 10 respondents worried that increases in the cost of heating oil will make it harder for them to heat their homes this winter. Just over half thought the cost of filling their oil tank had gone up at least 50 percent.

And nearly three in 10 said they had invested in greater security to stop thieves stealing oil.

Moreover, 20% fear they will soon not be able to earn a living in their current line of employment, and many are already resorting to secondary jobs, while 88% fear that young people can no longer afford to live in the countryside.

Farming is also hindered, causing monumental concern for national food supplies. Nearly nine out of ten say they worry that in a global crisis the UK could lack food to feed its population.

Mr Bonner said: "Rural communities hold the keys to Number 10 as much as any other group in the country and so it is pivotal that the views of those living in the countryside are not overlooked.

"Rural people need to know that their way of life will be protected and that the cost-of-living crisis that is affecting rural communities as deeply as any part of the country is going to be addressed.

"With fuel costs spiralling out of control in the countryside, prioritizing an urgent VAT cut on fuel would go a long way to alleviating the pain for many in their daily lives."