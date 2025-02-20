Total cost of UK livestock worrying falls by quarter to £1.8m

The total cost of livestock worrying across the UK has plummeted by a quarter to £1.8m, according to new figures released today.

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth almost £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, a fall of 26% compared to the previous year.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks costing an estimated £452,000, followed by the south west, costing £225,000.

The data comes as its new survey of over 1,100 dog owners found 57% let their dogs off lead in the countryside but only 40% admitted their pet always comes back when recalled.

Nearly half (43%) believed their dog was capable of causing the death or injury of livestock, up 11% compared to the previous year’s survey.

And if present at an attack, just over half would intervene to stop it, while 20% would tell a local farmer and 17% would call the police.

Nine in 10 people said they would welcome tougher legislation on livestock worrying in England and Wales.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual’s rural affairs specialist, said it was encouraging to see the estimated cost of livestock worrying fall in 2024.

But as lambing season gets underway, she said it was important that dog owners 'do not get complacent'.

She said: “Farmers across the UK are living in fear of repeat attacks, which cause horrific suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved in dealing with the aftermath.

"Anecdotally, we’ve heard of many incidents where dogs have injured and killed sheep and the owner is powerless to stop it or is nowhere to be seen."

It comes as a new bill improving powers available to police for dealing with dog attacks on livestock is making its way through parliament.

NFU Mutual said it welcomed the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill, as it would support existing efforts to reduce these incidents.

Ms Binns added: “Ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to dog attacks on livestock; regardless of size, breed or temperament, all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals.

"It is vital dog owners act responsibly and keep their pets on leads wherever livestock may be nearby to prevent these needless attacks.

“It is crucial people accept responsibility for their dog if there is an incident and report it, to a local farmer and the police, so that any injured animals are not left suffering in pain.”

Rob Taylor, the UK Police NPCC lead for livestock attacks, said the current figures were "encouraging, showing that we are heading in the right direction".

"Although we have to keep the momentum in raising awareness with dog owners of this problem and remain focused," he added.

“There is no simple solution to resolving these horrendous attacks, but we have put in place several workstreams looking at various areas of concern and with our partner agencies I really believe we are starting to see a difference.”