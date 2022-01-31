Total dispersal of 'hidden gem' dairy herd next month

A two-day dispersal sale of 700 pedigree Holsteins from the Clywedog herd will go ahead next month, described by auctioneers as 'one of the UK's best kept secrets'.

The sale will be held on behalf of Rhys and Huw Jones at Old Llwyn Onn Farm, Wrexham on 24 and 25 February, Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) announced.

Day one of the sale will comprise 320 milking animals and 180 heifer calves up to six months of age, the auctioneer explained.

Day two will see 200 youngstock selling with in-calf, bulling and heifer calves down to six months of age.

Notably, a large percentage of the herd and most of the in-calf heifers carry pregnancies by female sexed sires.

Glyn Lucas, H&H senior pedigree dairy auctioneer, said the Clywedog pedigree Holstein herd was 'one of the UK’s best kept secrets'.

"This complete dispersal sale offers the modern kind of cow that the modern milk producer appreciates.

“The cows are powerful and exhibit outstanding width of rump and chest, and are in excellent body condition.

"The production records on two times a day milking is impressive and the potential these cows have to increase on a three times a day or robotic management system is exciting.

"In addition, all of the animals going under the hammer have been tested for export.”

At the most recent milk recording in mid-January, the herd averaged 41kgs at 4.42% butterfat and 3.31% protein with somatic cell count of 63.

The herd has exceptional fertility with the current calving interval running at 378 days and the current days in milk is 134 days.

The latest classification saw 17 new Excellent cows, 39 new Very Good cows, 14 new Very Good milking heifers and 24 new Good Plus heifers.

The sale will have a total of 41 Excellent, 141 Very Good and 138 Good Plus animals in the sale.

Herd health status is exemplary with IBR, BVD and Lepto protocols all managed in conjunction with farm vet, Rob George from Nantwich Farm Vets.

Additionally, the herd has never had a case of TB and all animals are tested for export.

Giving further background, owner and breeder Rhys Jones said: “We established our pedigree herd in 1990 and have worked hard over the years to create high yielding, long-lasting herd of beautiful cows.

"Our mission has been to produce high type cows, and to that end we have selected the best genetics from Cogent and Semex."

He added: "The stock is in excellent condition, they have been looked after with loving care and I know that the animals will go on to do very well.

“However, the time has come for Huw and I to ease off; I will soon be 64 and it’s time to hang up my hat.

"We have taken great pride in producing a herd with long lasting cows and heifers and we will both get a lot of satisfaction in watching our breeding develop in herd around the UK.”