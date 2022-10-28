Tougher laws on grouse shooting in Scotland being considered

Tougher laws around grouse shooting in Scotland are being considered as part of new efforts by the Scottish government to protect wildlife and the environment.

The proposals published for consultation will form a new Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill, which aims to ensure that grouse moors are managed in a sustainable way.

The consultation seeks views from farmers, gamekeepers and landowners on a wide range of topics related to wildlife, such as a possible new licensing scheme for grouse shooting.

It will look at the possibility for increased regulation of muirburn, the burning of vegetation to maintain moorland, as well as banning the use of glue traps.

The government's consultation also seeks land managers' views on increased regulation of other wildlife traps.

The Bill aims to implement the recommendations set out in the Werritty Review, an independent report which called for major changes to grouse moor management and the use of traps.

The Scottish government has introduced a range of measures to tackle wildlife crime, including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences and most recently, increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.

But Rural and Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said that despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland.

“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy," she added.

"However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”

The online consultation will run until 8 December 2022.