Toyota Hilux tops stolen list as UK pickup theft hits record high

Toyota Hilux thefts have exploded by nearly 550% in just one year, exposing a sharp shift in UK vehicle crime and sending alarm bells ringing for farmers and landowners.

New research from QuestGates, a UK loss adjusting and claims solutions group, reveals a dramatic surge in thefts of newer vehicles — particularly the Toyota Hilux pickup — underscoring evolving tactics among vehicle criminals.

While overall vehicle theft in the UK fell by 4.5% last year, thefts of cars less than three years old rose by 6.6%, based on an analysis of DVLA data comparing 2023 and 2024.

The standout statistic is a staggering 548.9% increase in thefts of Toyota Hilux pickups under three years old, making it the most stolen newer model in the UK.

In contrast, Land Rover models have seen a sharp decline in thefts. The Range Rover Evoque saw a 77% drop in thefts under three years old, removing the brand from the top 10 stolen vehicles list — a success attributed to recent security upgrades by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Philip Swift, technical director – motor at QuestGates, advised affected owners, such as farmers and landowners, to take immediate steps to secure their vehicles.

He said: “The increased targeting of the Toyota Hilux reflects changing criminal behaviour and the perceived value of and demand for specific models.

“JLR deserve huge credit for security upgrades which are apparently highly effective in deterring the professional criminals who target new cars.

"Fewer thefts mean fewer claims, lower costs and better outcomes for motor insurance policyholders.”

The regional data highlights significant rises in thefts of less than three-year-old vehicles in Bedfordshire, Essex and Warwickshire, while Greater Manchester recorded a 20% reduction.

QuestGates’ detailed analysis draws on full-year DVLA Lost or Stolen (LoS) data, focusing on vehicles less than three years old at the time of theft to ensure a like-for-like comparison.