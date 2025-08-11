Tractor crash at vintage car show in Gloucestershire claims man's life

A man in his 50s has died following a collision involving a tractor at a vintage car show in Fiddington, near Tewkesbury.

The incident occurred at around 11:25pm on Saturday (9 August), close to the site of the Severn Vale Vintage Club’s annual event.

The tractor reportedly veered off course, crashing into hedges and a number of parked vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Monks Lane, where members of the public initially provided first aid to the man, who was a passenger in the tractor.

Despite efforts by police officers and paramedics, his injuries were fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s, believed to have been driving the tractor at the time of the crash, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to alcohol.

Following the tragedy, organisers of the Severn Vale Vintage Club promptly cancelled the remainder of the event, which had been scheduled to continue on Sunday.

The show featured classic vehicles and machinery, along with arena displays, dog classes, and traditional country games.

In a statement posted online, the organisers apologised to attendees and confirmed that refunds for online purchases would be processed.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to come forward.

Those with details are encouraged to contact the police via their online form, referencing incident number 591 of August 9.

Anonymous tips can also be made through independent channels.