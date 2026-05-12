Tractor driven into house sparks major police investigation

Two men have been arrested after a tractor was rammed into a house in Middlesbrough during the early hours of Saturday morning, sparking a major police investigation and the evacuation of nearby residents.

Cleveland Police said the men, aged 27 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have since been released on conditional bail following questioning.

Police were called to Priory Road shortly after 1am on Saturday 9 May, following reports that a tractor had crashed into a property.

A major police and forensic operation remains in place at the scene while officers and partner agencies continue investigating the incident.

Several residents who were initially evacuated have now returned home, although two households remain out of their properties as structural engineers continue assessing the damaged building.

Police believe the scene is likely to remain in place for several more days due to the scale of the investigation and repair work required.

Specialist forensic teams are also carrying out detailed examinations, including inspections of the vehicle involved.

Officers are also investigating reports of suspicious activity at farm locations across Cleveland, North Yorkshire and Durham before the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector John Bonner said the investigation was “moving at pace”.

He confirmed enquiries had already led to two arrests as officers continued gathering evidence.

Mr Bonner also referred to video footage circulating on social media which appears to show activity at farm locations prior to the incident.

“I would ask for the owners to report this to us,” he said.

Police are now appealing directly to farmers and landowners who may have witnessed suspicious activity in recent days.

“I’m taking this opportunity to appeal directly to farm and landowners to contact us if they have any CCTV or information relating to intruders or suspicious activity on their land within the last seven days,” Mr Bonner said.

Rural crime involving tractors and agricultural machinery remains a growing concern for police forces across the UK, with organised criminals increasingly targeting farms and rural businesses.

Police said there would continue to be an increased presence in the area while enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage, doorbell footage or sightings of the tractor has been urged to contact Cleveland Police quoting reference number 087639.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.