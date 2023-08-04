Tractor driver airlifted to hospital after serious road collision

A tractor driver aged in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Suffolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which occurred in Little Stonham on Wednesday 2 August.

Officers were called just before 12:40pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A140 Norwich Road involving a tractor and a lorry.

Police, ambulance crew and an air ambulance were all in attendance to the incident, which occurred near the A1120 and Angel Hill junctions.

The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his 30s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s hospital having sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a man also aged in his 30s, also sustained injuries and was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment.

The road was blocked in both directions, between the Coddenham Crossroads and Mendlesham, whilst emergency services attended to the collision and a scene investigation was carried out.

Suffolk Police say they are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, such as motorists with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 137 of 2 August.