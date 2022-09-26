Tractor driver arrested after ramming three police cars

Three police vehicles have been 'substantially damaged' after being rammed by a tractor in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

PSNI officers investigating a report of a drink driver in Fivemiletown attended an address just after midnight on Saturday 24 September as part of their enquiries.

While at the address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area, a man, aged 25, tried to evade police in a tractor.

He rammed three police vehicles causing 'extensive damage' to all of them, with the PSNI saying that officers "narrowly avoided injury in the incident".

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: "This was a reckless and cowardly incident which has left three of our police vehicles off the road which affects our service delivery in the Mid Ulster area.

"There is also the impact in terms of our officers' welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

"If it were not for our officers taking evasive action to avoid the oncoming tractor, I have no doubt that officers would have been seriously injured or killed."

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for information and can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2000 23/09/22.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.