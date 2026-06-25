Tractor driver banned after cocaine found in system

A Hertfordshire tractor driver has been banned from the roads for more than two years after being caught with cocaine in his system while driving on the A12 in Essex.

Richard Johnson was stopped by police while driving a Volvo tractor near Witham in November 2025.

The A12 is one of Essex’s busiest routes, carrying traffic between London, Chelmsford, Colchester and Suffolk.

The case highlights the risks posed when large agricultural vehicles are driven on public roads while a driver is impaired.

Johnson, 45, was later charged with two counts of drug driving and one count of driving while unfit through drink.

Tests found cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system, according to Echo News.

Benzoylecgonine is a metabolite of cocaine and is commonly tested for in drug-driving cases.

Johnson admitted all charges when he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was banned from driving for two years and five months and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Johnson was also fined £199 and told to pay £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Agricultural vehicles are commonly used on public roads, particularly during busy farming periods, making road safety a key issue for both farmers and other motorists.

Drug-driving offences can result in driving bans, fines, unpaid work and other penalties, with courts able to impose sentences depending on the circumstances of each case.