Tractor driver sentenced to prison after deadly collision

Police said the tractor driver played a flight simulation game on his mobile phone in the lead up to the crash

A tractor driver has been sentenced to prison following a collision on the A14 which resulted in the death of one person.

Christopher Duerden, of Bridge Street, Bungay appeared before Ipswich Crown Court last week (11 December).

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 38 months in jail and disqualified from driving for three years.

Duerden had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a road traffic collision in which a man died.







Police were called at around 6.45am on Friday 20 October 2017 to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 close to the Orwell bridge, prior to the Nacton junction.

A Nissan Cabstar van had stopped partly on the eastbound carriageway with its hazard lights on.

The driver was out of the van checking for a vehicle fault when both he and the van were struck by a JCB Fastrac tractor and agricultural trailer.

The driver of the Nissan, 67-year-old Mick Rayner died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A passenger within the vehicle that Mr Rayner had been driving was uninjured.

Police began an investigation into the circumstances of the collision. Following examination and analysis of Duerden’s mobile phone it was found that it was in use for several minutes in the lead up to the collision including the playing of a flight simulation application, an internet search and accessing a YouTube video in relation to the application.

There was no witness or physical evidence to suggest any pre-impact braking or avoiding action by Duerden.

Following the police investigation Christopher Duerden was summonsed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on 30 July where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mick Rayner’s family have asked police to issue the following statement on their behalf: “Today has been a long time coming for our family, we have waited for over two years to get justice for Michael.

“As a family we miss him every day. As much as the sentence is welcomed by us it will never bring Mick home.

“It angers us that one person’s need to use their phone whilst driving and show a complete disregard for anyone else on the road that day has had such a shattering effect on our lives.

“Our thanks go to all the emergency services who were called in that day, especially Suffolk Police who have gone above and beyond.”

Acting Sergeant Barry Teare, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said it is 'astonishing' that someone who drives large vehicles for a living would 'behave so irresponsibly'.

“Using a mobile phone when driving is one of the 'fatal four' factors that lead to serious collisions on our roads.

“I would urge all drivers to stop and think about the consequences of their actions. If you use your phone whilst driving and cause an incident like this, you will more than likely go to prison.

“I would like to thank Mick Rayner's family for their patience and support during the investigation and I hope that they can find some measure of closure at the conclusion of this tragic case,” he said.