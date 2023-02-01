Tractor enthusiast to set off on record-breaking fundraiser

A tractor enthusiast from the far north of Scotland is setting off on a record breaking fundraiser to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

Pete Burdass will be driving his 1949 Ferguson TED20 Tractor over 1,200 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End.

The journey, which is expected to take 12 days, has never been completed before by this famous tractor.

Pete will be supported by a team of friends, who have all been affected by MND, to make sure that the almost 80-year-old tractor makes it to its destination.

His journey will start at the top of Scotland on 4 June, travelling down the east side of the country, down to the village Pete grew up in called Leven, East Yorkshire.

From there, he will travel across to Coventry to visit the old Banner Lane site which is where the Fergie tractor was originally built back in 1949.

He will then set off to complete the rest of the journey, arriving at Lands End on 15 June.

Speaking about the challenge, Pete said: “I am doing this to raise much needed money and awareness for the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

"Our mum died from the same disease on her 60th birthday, and I would like to give something back by doing something extra special that has never been done before.”

Pete will be joined on his journey by Ted, his teddy bear mascot, who has been characterised from a photograph of Pete’s late grandad.

Ted has been doing his part by being Pete’s “wingman” over the last year, selling raffle tickets for a chance to take him to a new forever home.

The winning ticket will be picked out at random by a celebrity upon the completion of the journey.

Pete added: “It's going to be a very emotional journey, and has been hard work planning such a massive task, but it will be worth the endless sleepless nights when we arrive at Land's End.”

Anyone wishing to help by sponsoring the Little Grey Fergie Challenge can find out more by heading to his JustGiving page.