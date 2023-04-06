Tractor GPS kits worth £150,000 stolen across Norfolk

Thieves have stolen tractor GPS systems worth approximately £150,000 across Norfolk, with the police urging farmers to be extra vigilant.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for more information after the expensive kits were stolen from four locations across the county.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning (3 April) near Kings Lynn, when a premises was entered and 20 electronic GPS screens were taken, worth £100,000.

Between 30 March and 1 April, a total of four GPS trackers and two screens were stolen from locations in Diss, Thetford and Attleborough, worth £50,000.

In recent years, GPS systems have been one of the most frequently-stolen items from farms because of their high value and portability.

The kits are a vital tool on modern farms, with thefts causing huge disruption as it usually takes days to source new equipment.

According to NFU Mutual figures, the national cost of claims for GPS theft almost doubled in 2020 alone, to £2.9 million.

Norfolk Constabulary's rural crime manager, PC Sue Matthews said farmers must remain vigilant following this spate of thefts.

"If possible, remove the GPS system from your machinery and store it inside at night," she explained.

"We appreciate this is not ideal, but you’re much less likely to become a victim of this crime by doing so.

“If removal is not possible, look into having your GPS tracker and system forensically marked, installing CCTV, and locking away the tractors.

"These steps could help deter theft and assist investigations if it does occur.”

Information regarding the above incidents near Kings Lynn (36/23993/23), Thetford (36/23417/23), Attleborough (36/23088/23) and Diss (36/23535/23) can be passed on by calling 101.

Two men who stole GPS kits and other technical farming equipment were recently sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Aidas Cesna, 28, and Gintaras Jankauskas, 30, both admitted to stealing equipment valued at £380,000 from agricultural vehicles.

The men raided a total of thirteen farms and estates across Essex between 28 September and 27 October 2021.