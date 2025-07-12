Tractor market stalls as regional slumps deepen across the UK

UK agricultural tractor registrations have slumped to their lowest mid-year level since 1998, with sharp regional declines — particularly in the Midlands and North of England — driving the nationwide downturn.

Just 4,869 machines were registered from January to June 2025 — a 17% fall compared to the same period last year and 25% below the five-year average.

This is the weakest mid-year figure since 1998, reflecting a broader contraction across both power ranges and regions, the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) says.

The downturn has been seen across nearly the entire power range, but it was most severe for the largest machines.

Registrations of tractors over 240 horsepower — which had been the only segment to grow in 2024 — plummeted by 38% year-on-year.

By contrast, registrations of tractors below 240hp declined by a more modest, though still significant, 14%, the AEA's figures show.

This shift dragged the average recorded power of tractors down to 173.8hp, compared with 180.7hp in the first half of 2024.

All parts of the UK experienced year-on-year declines, though the scale of the drop varied considerably.

Southern England saw the smallest fall, with registrations only marginally below last year’s total.

However, this came after already steep declines in 2024, meaning numbers in the region remain historically low.

Northern Ireland also fared relatively well, according to the association, with a below-average decrease after a steady performance last year.

In stark contrast, the Midlands and North of England witnessed the steepest drops. Many areas in these regions saw tractor registrations fall by 30% or more compared to the first half of 2024.

While the overall picture remains gloomy, June’s data offers a glimmer of hope. The month saw 852 agricultural tractors registered — only 2% fewer than June 2024, and the smallest year-on-year monthly decline since November last year.

Still, this total remains well below the seasonal norm, representing just three-quarters of the June average over the past five years.

The AEA has not offered a specific forecast for the second half of the year, but the first six months suggest 2025 will likely be a challenging year for the UK tractor market.