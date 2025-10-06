Tractor on Royal Mile as harvest service honours Scotland's farmers

Scotland’s farmers were celebrated at a special Harvest Thanksgiving service in Edinburgh, with a tractor and seed drill taking pride of place outside St Giles’ Cathedral.

The event, held in partnership with the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), was led by Rev Dr Scott Rennie and shone a spotlight on the resilience and commitment of farming communities across the country.

The service acknowledged both the vital role of farmers and the challenges posed by increasingly unpredictable weather conditions during this year’s harvest.

Seasonal vegetables including pumpkins, broccoli, potatoes, parsnips and carrots were donated by RHASS directors from farms across Scotland, creating a striking display of local produce.

Inside the cathedral, the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) contributed an educational exhibit showing crops in season, images of harvesting through the ages, school growing projects, and a seasonal food calendar.

All the produce from the service has since been donated to Edinburgh charities Empty Kitchens Full Hearts, the Grassmarket Community Project and the Salvation Army Hostel, where it will be turned into meals for those in need.

RHASS chairman James Logan said the event was a chance to reflect on farming’s contribution to society. “We’re proud to stand side by side Scotland’s rural community all year round.

"The harvest season provides us with an opportunity to take stock and show our incredible gratitude towards those farmers working day and night to help feed our nation.”

He noted that variable weather had affected harvests differently across farms this year, adding: “Everyone involved in farming and rural life plays a vital role in producing our food, and they all deserve recognition and thanks.”

Katrina Barclay, executive officer at RHET, said it was “an honour” to take part and to share learning resources that connect young people with food and farming.

Catherine Jones, social enterprise director at Empty Kitchens Full Hearts, welcomed the donation, saying it would help them support “more than 230 vulnerable adults” each week who often struggle to access nutritious meals.

Rev Dr Rennie said the symbolism of hosting the event in the heart of Edinburgh was particularly powerful. “There is a particular poignancy to celebrating the Harvest in the heart of Scotland’s capital city, a city filled with tables set for visitors and residents alike.

"We are reminded of where our food comes from, and the labour in its production. For all this, and more, we give thanks to God.”

He added that placing farm machinery outside the cathedral was “one way to remind us of all of our dependence on those who work hard to produce our food.”

The service not only honoured the resilience of Scotland’s farmers but also highlighted the continuing importance of local food production and community support.