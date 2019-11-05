Login Register
Tractor pulling 11t of potatoes 'fishtails into ditch'

5 November 2019 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, Machinery and Equipment, News
(Photo: CambsRuralCops/Twitter)
A tractor driver who was pulling 11 tonnes of potatoes luckily escaped with minor injuries following a road incident in Cambridgeshire.

The trailer-pulling tractor overturned on the A110 near Littleport on Friday 1 November.

According to reports from numerous policing profiles on Twitter, the driver had to swerve due to an oncoming vehicle and then 'fishtailed into the ditch'.

Luckily, the driver escaped with minor injuries.



The A1101 was closed while 11 tonnes of potatoes were cleared up, Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said.