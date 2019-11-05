Tractor pulling 11t of potatoes 'fishtails into ditch'

A tractor driver who was pulling 11 tonnes of potatoes luckily escaped with minor injuries following a road incident in Cambridgeshire.

The trailer-pulling tractor overturned on the A110 near Littleport on Friday 1 November.

According to reports from numerous policing profiles on Twitter, the driver had to swerve due to an oncoming vehicle and then 'fishtailed into the ditch'.

Luckily, the driver escaped with minor injuries.







The A1101 was closed while 11 tonnes of potatoes were cleared up, Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit said.

On scene of a smash on the A1101 Mildenhall road, Littleport. @cambsfrs @EastEnglandAmb @roadpoliceBCH all on scene. Thankfully the driver only has minor injuries. Road will be closed for sometime for the clean up. #RCAT #spuds pic.twitter.com/FbebI5NiZr — CambsRuralCops ???? (@CambsRuralCops) November 1, 2019