Tractor registrations continue to decline amid supply chain woes

The number of agricultural tractors registered in the UK was once again below both a year before and the seasonal average in July.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that there were 973 tractor sales in the UK over the course of July 2022.

This is down 4.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021, the association explained in its latest online update.

Tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator.

For last month's decline, the AEA blamed ongoing supply chain challenges, which were in turn leading to extended lead times.

"The monthly total of 973 machines was just 5% fewer than in July 2021 but was 17% below the average seen in the previous five years," the body said.

"The number of tractors registered in the year to date reached 7,393, 6% down on January to July 2021 but still slightly above the average for that part of the year."