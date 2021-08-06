Coming Soon

Tractor towing slurry tanker overturns in Cornwall

6 August 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News
Dramatic photos of the incident show a tractor overturned on its side (Photo: Padstow Community Fire Station)
Emergency services have released photos showing the moment a tractor towing a slurry tanker overturned on a road in Cornwall.

The road traffic collision happened on the B3274 in Padstow on Monday (2 August).

The police had closed the road following the incident due to spilt slurry.

The farmer suffered no injuries in the crash, emergency services confirmed.

The farmer suffered no injuries in the crash (Photo: Padstow Community Fire Station)
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Padstow Community Fire Station are in attendance at a road traffic collision involving a tractor and slurry trailer on its side.

“The crew worked with the farmer, Devon and Cornwall Police and Highways to resolve the incident.”