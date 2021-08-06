Tractor towing slurry tanker overturns in Cornwall

Emergency services have released photos showing the moment a tractor towing a slurry tanker overturned on a road in Cornwall.

The road traffic collision happened on the B3274 in Padstow on Monday (2 August).

The police had closed the road following the incident due to spilt slurry.

The farmer suffered no injuries in the crash, emergency services confirmed.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Padstow Community Fire Station are in attendance at a road traffic collision involving a tractor and slurry trailer on its side.

?? Shout 17:41 Bogee Farm - Tractor and slurry trailer turned over on the B3274. Working with @DC_Police we closed the road whilst the tractor was recovered. Following its removal the crew washed down the road with hose reels. ???? pic.twitter.com/BSaSX0GeS4 — Padstow Community Fire Station (@PadstowCFRS) August 3, 2021

“The crew worked with the farmer, Devon and Cornwall Police and Highways to resolve the incident.”