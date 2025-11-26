Tractors defy police ban as farmers surge into Westminster on Budget Day

Farmers from across the UK have descended on central London today in one of the most visible rural protests in months, with tractors rolling into Westminster despite a Metropolitan Police ban on agricultural vehicles.

The demonstration on Wednesday (26 November) is timed to coincide with Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget and had originally been subject to strict police conditions preventing tractors and other machinery from accessing Whitehall.

In the day leading up to the event, the Met Police said it had held “a number of conversations with the protest organisers to safely manage the event,” and confirmed that “conditions have been put in place to prevent protesters from bringing vehicles, including tractors or other agricultural vehicles.”

The force said the restriction was necessary due to “serious disruption” they could cause to businesses, emergency services and Londoners travelling through the area.

Officers also instructed participants that they “must remain in Richmond Terrace, Whitehall within the shaded area on the map” provided.

As tractors continued to enter the capital this morning, the Met issued a further warning stating that “Anyone breaching conditions by bringing vehicles, including tractors or agricultural vehicles, to today’s farmers protest will be asked by officers to leave.”

The force added that refusal to comply would result in arrests under the Public Order Act. “The majority have listened to officers and complied with the conditions, however, several arrests have been made,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Despite the warning, tractors still rolled into central London, creating a striking display of rural dissent as farmers gathered to demand fairness and a future for British farming.

Horns echoed along the streets around Westminster as supporters cheered and filmed the unexpected convoy, marking a significant escalation in today’s demonstration.

Large groups of farmers ignored the restrictions and pressed on toward the capital, with tractors appearing in unexpected pockets of the city. Machines were spotted edging through areas around King’s Cross, looping past Trafalgar Square and gathering along Edgware Road as convoys tried to find a path toward Westminster.

Farmers out in force today at Trafalgar Square / Charles I statue - good on them! @JeremyClarkson hoped to see you there today sir? #farmers #tractors pic.twitter.com/Z3Pqw4BFYL — Sam B (@sball1979) November 26, 2025

Farmers are in London!!

The Public love our farmers & we must have Food Security!

Police are issuing Secrion 14 Notices to try ban them under Public Order Act

Reeves Labour Khan we see you!

This is a disgrace!! @GBNEWS @BBCNews @itvnews @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/TwRdIOJgh2 — Alan D Miller (@alanvibe) November 26, 2025

Meanwhile, waves of protesters arriving on foot transformed Whitehall into a dense corridor of colour, packed with union flags, homemade banners and farm-branded kit. Many of the tractor drivers who were stopped on approach roads simply slowed their pace and continued crawling toward the centre, refusing to abandon the demonstration entirely.

The rally is aimed at drawing attention to widespread anger over inheritance tax reforms due to take effect in April 2026. Under the government’s proposals, announced in the 2024 autumn budget, agricultural property relief will be capped at £1 million, with any value above that facing a 50% charge.

Farmers say the changes to agricultural and business property relief could impose crippling tax burdens on family farms during succession, forcing the sale or fragmentation of long-established holdings.

Protesters argue the backlash reflects deep anxiety across the countryside, driven by rising costs, shifting support schemes and what many see as a lack of long-term certainty for British agriculture.

Legal experts say concern among farming families is well-founded. Commenting on the protest, Hannah Wallbridge, senior associate at Gardner Leader, said: “Whilst much of the focus has been on the anticipated new policies being announced today, tractors in Downing Street again this morning illustrate the impact that is still being felt in rural communities around the changes announced last year to Agricultural Property Relief.

"Unless further changes are announced today, the clock continues to run for those farming families to seek estate planning advice as to how best plan for future generations before April next year.”

With the chancellor set to deliver her budget later today, farmers hope their presence in Westminster ensures rural concerns cannot be ignored.