Tractors hit Melton Mowbray in food standards protest

Tractor-driving farmers demonstrated in Melton Mowbray on Thursday to raise concerns over the future of British food and farming standards.

Around 30 farmers took to the streets of the Leicestershire town, calling for UK standards to be protected once the EU transition period ends.

Organised by Save British Farming (SBF), the demo began at Melton Mowbray Cattle Market and then set off on a circular route around the town.

The campaign group has held several tractors protests across the country in recent months.

Liz Webster, founder of SBF said: “This government was elected on a manifesto which promised to uphold food, animal welfare and environmental standards.

"But now they are bamboozling us with a myriad of excuses for selling British farmers down the river. In truth, it’s because they are desperate to do a deal with the USA.

“Sadly, the trade off means we have to doff our caps to America First demands and allow them to dominate and decimate our British agriculture and culture.”

Farmers are concerned that the UK may be forced to accept lower standards to secure future trade deals with countries such as the US.

The government voted earlier this month to reject a Lords' Agriculture Bill amendment which sought to uphold standards.

But it suffered a new blow last week (21 October) as peers voted again to ensure future trade deals meet UK standards.

Lord Granchester's Agriculture Bill amendment ensuring future agri-food imports met high standards was voted through by 282 votes to 244.

Peers also backed Lord Curry's amendment looking to strengthen the remit of the new Trade and Agriculture Commission, by 278 votes to 200.

Both amendments will now return back to MPs in the House of Commons once again on 4 November, in a parliamentary process known as 'ping pong'.