Tractors roll into parliament as Back British Farming Day soon starts

Tractors have started to roll outside the Houses of Parliament as preparations for tomorrow's annual Back British Farming Day event commences.

Now in its ninth year, the initiative puts a spotlight on the importance of farming, such as providing food for the nation, its environmental efforts and its contribution to the economy.

The NFU-organised event, which gets underway on Wednesday (11 September), starts in Westminster with a breakfast reception at the House of Commons.

More than 100 MPs are expected to attend, where they will be given a wheatsheaf pin badge to wear during Prime Minister’s Questions to show their support.

The prime minister, leader of the opposition and senior politicians usually wear the badge, now an emblem of the day, during debates and at PMQs.

In the lead up to that, a red Massey Ferguson tractor arrived in the Old Palace Yard outside of parliament this morning, with NFU officials greeting MPs and members of the public to share the story of Britain's farmers.

Rachel Gilmour MP for Tiverton and Minehead (Photo: NFU)

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Down, was first off the mark to visit and hear the message for Britain's farmers, followed by Rachel Gilmour, MP for Tiverton and Minehead, and Connor Naismith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich.

As part of the annual initiative, farming groups call on the UK government to do more to support British farmers and food production.

It follows a tough year for the industry, as farmers have seen high production costs, global market instability and extreme bouts of weather.