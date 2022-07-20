Trade deals must not undermine Wales' red meat success story, sector warns

Future trade deals must not undermine Wales’ red meat sustainability success story, the chair of the country's red meat organisation has warned.

Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) chair, Catherine Smith said it would be a ‘disastrous own goal’ if the next round of trade deals drove UK customers to buy less sustainable alternatives to Welsh red meat.

“Let’s stand firm against introducing lower environmental and welfare standards through hasty trade deals,” she told industry representatives at the Royal Welsh Show.

“It would be economically foolish, morally wrong and globally irresponsible to drive UK customers to buy less sustainable alternatives.

"It’s effectively exporting our emissions and, as UK government officials have admitted, is also likely to reduce employment in domestic farming."

She warned: “Failure to do this would, in football terms, be a disastrous own goal.”

Negotiators at the next round of talks - with countries in the Middle East, India and Canada - should "get a deal which is good for our own farmers, who kept nutritious food on our table during the pandemic."

“Global food shortages and international supply chain disruption have re-focussed attention on food security," she added.

"This is absolutely the right time to celebrate the benefits of producing high-quality food close to home."

Ms Smith said the industry was facing uncertainties, including the repercussions of the Ukraine war, which was exposing fragilities that already existed in global supply chains.

“We are at a tipping point for what could be permanent change. Our responses have to be built from within; how to take Wales’ farming success story to the next level.

“We have solutions. We can all be hugely proud of The Welsh Way of sustainable production – our non-intensive system of producing high-quality protein on marginal land.

"It has set a high water mark, below which some of the world’s intensive farming systems find themselves falling fathoms short.”

She said lamb and beef production in Wales, according to independent research, was already much lower in terms of emissions than most other countries.

And projects by HCC and other industry bodies were trialling ways to further cut emissions, reduce waste, store more carbon and regenerate soils.

“These new practices could become instrumental in meeting the ambitions of the Welsh government’s new Sustainable Farming Scheme," Ms Smith said.

"And we can do all this without cutting food production, because reducing production is a short-term response that would deal significant long-term detrimental consequences."