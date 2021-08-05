Tragedy as boy, 3, dies after farm vehicle collision

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a farm in Pembrokeshire, police have confirmed.

The boy was hit by the vehicle on a farm in Clynderwen, near Narbeth on Tuesday night (3 August).

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the boy had died at the scene. No one else was injured.

In a statement, the force said the boy had died after being involved in a "collision with a vehicle" at the farm.

They added that the child's family were being supported by specialist officers.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Coroner have also been informed.

It follows the release of HSE figures that show a total of 41 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, including two children and seven members of the public.

Almost twice as many people were killed on farms in England, Wales and Scotland compared to the previous year.

Adrian Hodkinson, acting head of agriculture at the HSE, said the causes of farming accidents were 'well known'.

“When we investigate life-changing farm workplace incidents we find, time and time again, that risks are not being removed or managed," he added.

"The things to stop them are usually straightforward: putting on handbrakes; fastening lap belts in cabs; getting ATV training and helmets; putting cows and calves in fields without footpaths; stopping things before trying to fix or unblock them and so on.

"It is far too common for people to accept risk is an inevitable part of the job – this isn’t the case, the guidance is easily available to manage the risks and prevent injury."