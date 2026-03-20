Trail hunting ban sparks Lords backlash over 'attack on the countryside'

Government plans to ban trail hunting have come under fierce attack in the House of Lords, with peers warning the move could damage rural livelihoods and deepen tensions with the countryside.

During a Wednesday (18 March) debate, peers from across the House challenged the policy, questioning both its justification and the lack of economic analysis behind it.

The Earl of Leicester pressed ministers on what evidence had been gathered, asking “what assessment they have made of the contribution of trail hunting to the rural economy”.

No formal assessment has been carried out, despite the government confirming it will consult on how to implement a ban rather than whether it should proceed.

The Earl warned the activity contributes around £100 million annually to the rural economy, underlining concerns about the potential financial impact.

Peers from multiple parties voiced strong opposition, with some describing the proposal as “yet another attack on the countryside” and arguing it risks adding to existing pressures on rural communities.

The government has previously argued that tighter restrictions are needed to address concerns around illegal hunting practices, but critics in the Lords questioned whether a blanket ban is proportionate.

“A ban on trail hunting will be seen as a punch in the stomach,” Baroness Mallalieu said, warning it would hit communities already facing “a considerable amount of distress as a result of other government policies”.

Baroness Hoey also challenged the logic of the move, asking: “What is the justification for this when so few people have been prosecuted for illegal hunting?”

Drawing a comparison, she added: “If a couple of peers behave badly, we get rid of them; we do not get rid of the whole House of Lords—surely she should look at that example.”

Concerns were also raised over competing priorities. Baroness Prentis questioned whether ministers should be focusing elsewhere, asking: “Does the minister really not have other things that she would rather do?”

Despite the pushback, the government signalled it will press ahead, confirming a consultation on how to introduce a ban will be launched shortly.

Ministers did, however, clarify that “there are no plans to include other activities, such as drag hunting and clean boot hunting, in the ban on trail-hunting”.

Responding to the debate, Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said the exchange showed the policy lacks justification, describing the proposed ban as “neither justified nor necessary”.

He reiterated concerns it represents “yet another attack on the countryside” and warned ministers risk fuelling a wider backlash.

If pursued, critics say the policy could deepen the divide between Westminster and rural Britain, at a time when trust in government among countryside communities is already under strain.