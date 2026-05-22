Train hit farm trailer after signaller forgot approaching service

A passenger train travelling at 80mph smashed into an agricultural trailer at a Herefordshire level crossing after a signaller forgot the train was approaching, investigators have found.

The collision happened at Nordan Farm user worked crossing near Leominster on 22 May last year when a tractor towing a trailer attempted to cross the railway line.

According to a new report from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), the passenger train was travelling between Ludlow and Leominster when it struck the trailer at around 10:37am.

Six passengers and one member of railway staff suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The train narrowly avoided derailing, although significant damage was caused to both the front carriage and the agricultural trailer.

Investigators found the accident occurred after the signaller gave the tractor driver permission to cross despite the train approaching nearby.

The report said the signaller had forgotten the train was on the line and failed to check signalling equipment before authorising the crossing.

RAIB said the error may have been influenced by several factors, including interruptions to routine, increased workload, distraction and fatigue.

The crossing is classified as a passive user worked crossing, meaning there are no automatic barriers, warning lights or other built-in warning systems to alert users to approaching trains.

Instead, the safety of the crossing relies entirely on the judgement of the signaller and the actions of crossing users.

The investigation also raised wider concerns about the risks posed by rural rail crossings frequently used by agricultural vehicles during busy seasonal periods.

RAIB found Network Rail’s risk assessment procedures did not adequately account for crossings that experience sharp increases in farm traffic at certain times of year.

Investigators also said Network Rail lacked a clear process for deciding when tractors, trailers and other slow-moving farm vehicles should receive additional crossing protection.

The report has prompted two recommendations to Network Rail.

The first calls for improvements to risk management at crossings where usage varies significantly throughout the year, while the second urges clearer guidance for signallers and crossing users dealing with large or slow-moving vehicles.

RAIB also issued four learning points for railway staff, including the importance of managing fatigue, following mobile phone policies and using all available signalling equipment before authorising crossings.

The findings are likely to intensify scrutiny of user worked rail crossings used by tractors and agricultural machinery, particularly during busy farming periods when rural rail crossings can see a sharp rise in vehicle movements.