Training fund increase for women in Scottish farming

Women in Scottish agriculture will benefit from over £100,000 in extra funding for industry training courses such as tractor and trailer driving.

The six figure package has been earmarked to upskill women in farming and crofting businesses as part of the Women in Agriculture Practical Training Fund.

Training courses already identified include certification in tractor and trailer driving, sheepdog training and education in the use of antibiotics in livestock.

Applications have also come from women seeking to innovate and diversify their agricultural business into new areas, such as livestock photography.

The latest investment is in addition to an initial £100,000 funding package committed to the Women In Agriculture Practical Training Fund in December 2020.

Announced by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, it follows the recent announcement of a parallel fund for Women in the Rural Economy.

This fund offers training in other rural sectors such as aquaculture, forestry, horticulture and wildlife management.

Mr Ewing said: “We seek to empower women living and working in Scottish agriculture with increased business skills, knowledge and confidence.

“These training funds have already proved enormously popular and we look forward to investing still further in future female successes.

"In supporting women in this way, we are increasing equality of opportunity and gender balance in Scottish agriculture and creating a more resilient agricultural industry.

“The benefits to the rural economy and way of life for women living and working in agriculture will be significant in terms of accessing increased training funding.”

Both funds are administered by Lantra Scotland and are open for applications now.