Transfer of BPS entitlements service closing soon in NI

Northern Irish farmers are being reminded that they have until midnight on 2 May to complete their 2023 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlement transfers.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) is urging farmers in the province not miss the deadline and to apply now.

Transfers made after this date will not take effect until the 2024 BPS scheme year.

BPS entitlements form the basis of the BPS annual payment, and they can be transferred between farm businesses by inheritance, sale, lease, or gift.

To complete Entitlement Transfers, farmers need log on to the DAERA website.

DAERA said: "Farmers have until midnight on Tuesday 2 May 2023 to complete their 2023 BPS Entitlement Transfers.

"Farm businesses must activate all their entitlements in at least one scheme year over any two-year period, except in cases of force majeure or exceptional circumstance.

"Any entitlement, or fraction of an entitlement, that remains unused for two consecutive years is at risk of being confiscated from the business."

Further assistance is available via DAERA's advisory service on 0300 200 7848.