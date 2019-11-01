Transport 'must deliver' for remote Scottish farmers

Many farmers and crofters live in remote areas and rely heavily on transport networks

Transportation between island and rural areas in Scotland should be reliable and cost-effective to underpin farming communities, Scottish farmers say.

NFU Scotland has made the call after responding to a Transport Scotland consultation into the nation’s future transport strategy.

It says the country's transport system must deliver for the agricultural and crofting businesses and communities at the heart of these areas.

Compiling the union’s submission, policy adviser Zoe Meldrum said: “Maintenance of a safe, efficient transport system is vital for our island, rural and semi-rural members from an environmental, economic and social perspective.







“It’s vital any future transport network changes are conducted with a ‘rural first’ approach to ensure all rural enterprises are placed at the centre of infrastructure improvements.”

Farming and crofting are mainstays for employment in rural, often remote communities, as well as a key driver in rural and island population retention.

“Many Scottish farmers and crofters live in rural and remote areas and rely heavily on the road, rail and ferry network to go about their day to day business.

Ms Meldrum added: “Considerations such as resilience in poor weather, lack of available public transport options and the ability of agricultural traffic to utilise the road network need to be reflected in subsequent policy.”