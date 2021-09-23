Travel quarantine exemption granted for seasonal poultry workers

An exemption has been granted to allow seasonal poultry workers to travel to England without facing Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

Seasonal poultry workers arriving in England may now work at their designated farm or processing plant during the quarantine period.

Outside of working, and travelling in a Covid-19-secure manner between accommodation and work, workers must self-isolate in line with quarantine restrictions.

Quarantine and testing rules for travellers will depend on their vaccination status and which country they are arriving from, the government said.

The travel exemption came into force from Wednesday (22 September).

The poultry sector had raised concerns that migrant seasonal poultry workers would face travel restrictions this year because of the pandemic.

Trade bodies said that additional workers were needed to help meet increased poultry demand ahead of the busy festive season.

The NFU welcomed the government's new announcement, saying it had recognised the 'invaluable role' that seasonal poultry workers play.

The union's turkey group chair, Michael Bailey said: “The NFU welcomes the addition of seasonal poultry workers to the list of jobs that qualify for coronavirus travel exemptions.

“This timely exemption offers a practical solution to allow these much-needed workers to undertake key roles on farms and in processing facilities.

"Industry will continue to follow government guidance to help protect the health and safety of its staff.”