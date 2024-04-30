Travel scholarship worth £3,000 launched for young farmers in Wales

A scholarship worth £3,000 has been launched for Welsh young farmers looking to learn more about agriculture in other countries.

The scholarship, which receives an annual donation from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, is looking for applicants considering travelling in the UK, Europe or further afield.

The Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship, launched in 1984, is available to farmers under 30 years old.

This year, the committee have made £3,000 available for applicants considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield.

Past winners of the award have travelled to New Zealand, Australia, America, the Orkney Islands, Georgia, the Isle of Man and other destinations.

NFU Cymru policy adviser, Lowri Price said: “The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion.

"He was a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.

“We have awarded scholarships to some incredible young farmers and their experiences abroad have been extremely beneficial to their own farming practices back here in Wales.

"I urge anyone looking to travel abroad to submit an application this year as you could very well be successful.”

The scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.

Trevor Lloyd, chairman of NFU Mutual’s advisory board for Wales said the scholarship offered opportunities for young people to travel and learn about farming methods in other parts of the world.

He said: “In today’s fast changing agricultural industry, it’s vital that our young farmers gain a wider perspective to help them farm successfully, which is why NFU Mutual is a strong supporter of the scholarship scheme.

"Over the years we’ve received some exceptional applications from some very capable and enterprising young people and have been able to support their efforts in visiting and learning about a variety of agricultural techniques employed across the globe.

"We very much look forward to receiving some equally impressive applications once again in 2024.”

The closing date for applications is 14 June 2024 and the winners will be announced at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.