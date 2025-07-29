Trelleborg brings 'Tractor Driver of the Year' to UK for first time

Trelleborg Tires revs up British farming with the UK debut of Tractor Driver of the Year—a high-octane tractor showdown hitting Prestwold Hall this October.

Following five highly acclaimed editions in Italy, the popular farming event is crossing borders for the first time, bringing its signature blend of competition, community, and technical excellence to British soil.

Forty skilled tractor operators will go head-to-head in four timed field challenges—manoeuvring, hoisting, reversing with a trailer, and stability control.

Designed to mirror everyday agricultural scenarios, the challenges will test not only speed, but control, precision and professionalism under pressure.

All competitors will be operating Valtra tractors fitted with Trelleborg’s high-performance tyres, which will be put through their paces in real-life conditions.

The event promises to offer valuable insights into tyre performance, efficiency and long-term durability—key factors for modern farming operations.

“This is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of modern agriculture,” said a spokesperson for Trelleborg Tires.

“We’re putting real-world skill and expertise in the spotlight, and giving drivers the chance to show what they can do behind the wheel.”

As well as the main contest, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest in Trelleborg tyre technology, speak with experts, and learn more about the products trusted by farmers across Europe.

Each contestant will also be invited to bring a guest to enjoy the day and support from the sidelines.

David Miller, managing director UK, said: “Tractor Driver of the Year UK is a unique opportunity to spotlight the real heroes of modern agriculture.

"It’s not just about skill behind the wheel—it’s about the passion, precision and knowledge that farmers apply in their daily work.

"We’re proud to bring this format to the UK for the first time, showcasing not only our tyre technology but our commitment to those who drive progress in the field every day.”

Those interested in competing for the inaugural Tractor Driver of the Year UK title can apply online.