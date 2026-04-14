Trelleborg launches 5,000-hour tyre guarantee to cut farm costs

Trelleborg Tires has launched a 5,000-hour performance guarantee for its agricultural tyres, as farmers face growing pressure to cut costs and extend machinery life.

The new commitment applies to rear tyres in the TM1060, TM1000, TM900 and TM800 ProgressiveTraction ranges and is aimed at helping operators reduce downtime and manage rising replacement costs. Tyre longevity is becoming an increasing focus across the sector.

Tom Rodgers, commercial director at Trelleborg Tires, said rising costs are putting pressure on tyre replacement cycles.

“We know that tire replacement represents a significant operational cost for farmers,” he said.

“With this 5,000-hour performance guarantee, we stand firmly behind our ProgressiveTraction technology and offer a clear commitment to long-term durability.”

The programme is available through Trelleborg’s Premium Care Portal, which provides registration, technical support and tailored advice to help farmers optimise tyre use and extend service life.

Alongside the guarantee, the company is using the event to showcase its latest tyre technology for high-horsepower tractors.

Models on show include the TM1000, TM900, TM800 PowerFlex and TM200 ranges, designed to improve traction and durability across a range of agricultural applications.

Each tyre features Trelleborg’s ProgressiveTraction technology, with a double-edge lug design that improves grip, stability and self-cleaning, helping to reduce slippage and vibration while extending tread life.

The company is also highlighting PFO (Pressure Field Operation) technology, which allows tyres to operate at lower inflation pressures in certain field conditions without compromising load capacity.

This can help improve field performance while protecting soil structure and maintaining efficiency.

Andrea Masella, marketing director for agriculture in North America, said the focus is on real-world performance.

“With every innovation, we design our tires from the soil up to perform where it matters most — in our customers’ fields,” she said.

“By combining advanced engineering with a 5,000-hour certified performance commitment, we provide farmers with solutions that maximize productivity, protect their investment and support long-term operational success.”

While unveiled in the US, the technology is likely to be relevant to UK and European farmers facing similar cost pressures and operational demands.

The move reflects wider efforts across the sector to improve efficiency and cut operating costs.