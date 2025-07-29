Tributes flood in for young farmer killed after Royal Welsh Show

Tributes have been paid to 18-year-old young farmer Sally Allen, who tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision following a trip to the Royal Welsh Show.

The fatal incident happened on 23 July on the A40 at Broadoak, between Carmarthen and Llandeilo, involving a red Renault Clio and a blue Audi Q5.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who was travelling along the A40 at Broadoak between Carmarthen and Llandeilo around 8am on Wednesday 23 July and has dash camera footage is urged to contact us.”

Sally, from Cresswell Quay, Kilgetty, has been remembered by her family as someone who "lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality".

Describing her as “endlessly caring, unintentionally hilarious, and the most amazing supportive and joyful person”, her loved ones spoke of the profound impact she had on everyone who knew her.

“In only 18 years of her life, she touched the hearts of so many people within her community, her school, her work and social life,” her family said. “

She was a girl who found happiness in attending Young Farmers Club, including Martletwy YFC. She enjoyed horse riding and her day-to-day life at home in Cresswell Quay.”

They added: “Since her death it has become apparent how much Sally was loved and cherished. Her sudden absence leaves an unfillable space in the lives of so many people that knew and loved her.”

Those with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 075 of 23 July.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.