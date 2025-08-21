Tributes flow for farming reformer David Richardson OBE

Tributes are pouring in for David Richardson OBE, the visionary Norfolk farmer whose pioneering work in sustainable agriculture transformed British farming and inspired change worldwide.

David, who has died at the age of 88, has been hailed as a pioneering thinker whose influence on British and global farming stretched far beyond his Norfolk roots.

Decades before sustainability became mainstream, he was already advocating for agricultural systems that worked hand in hand with nature, built public trust, and protected the environment.

As a respected farmer, writer and broadcaster, David used his platform in the 1980s and 1990s to challenge orthodox thinking and push for greater responsibility and transparency in farming.

His vision led to the creation of LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) in 1991, where he served as chair for 10 years. In recognition of his leadership in promoting integrated farming, he was awarded an OBE in 2000.

David’s influence was personal as well as professional. He was a mentor and close friend to the late Caroline Drummond, LEAF’s long-serving Chief Executive, who died in 2022.

Their shared commitment to food, farming and the environment shaped the organisation’s core values and direction.

His ability to inspire farmers, policymakers, scientists and the wider public was instrumental in changing the way agriculture approached sustainability, encouraging a generation to balance productivity with stewardship of the land.

A Lasting Legacy David’s vision continues through LEAF’s work today: LEAF Marque operates in 52 countries, including across Europe, America, Africa, Asia and New Zealand.

Most of the UK’s major retailers now use LEAF Marque certification in their supply chains. Open Farm Sunday has welcomed more than three million visitors, connecting the public with farming.

LEAF’s education programmes reach tens of thousands of young people each year, and the principles of Integrated Farm Management are now embedded in farming systems worldwide.

Philip Wynn, chairman of LEAF, said: “David’s foresight and values were truly ahead of their time. His unwavering belief in farming as a force for good laid the foundations for everything LEAF stands for today.

"His legacy lives on in our continued growth and in the thriving community of farmers, educators and changemakers who continue to build on his vision for a more sustainable, nature-based future.

“On behalf of the LEAF Board, team, members, and wider community, we send our heartfelt condolences to David’s family and friends. We are deeply grateful for his wisdom, courage, and enduring belief in farming as a force for good.”