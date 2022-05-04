Tributes paid after man, 25, took own life at young farmers event

Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old young farmer who took his own life during a young farmers event in Blackpool.

Sam Davies from Llangedwyn, located in Powys, attended the D.I.Y AGM 2022 in Blackpool, which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

Organiser John Houseman said on the event's Facebook page: "It is very sad to hear that a member of our community took their own life over the weekend.

"In memory of this person, a third of the money raised will be donated to the Mind charity - a charity that focuses on ensuring that no one has to face a mental health problem alone.

"The total amount raised was £16,000 This will be split three ways between RNLI Blackpool, Air Ambulances UK and Mind."

Tributes were paid, with other young farmers urging anyone suffering from poor mental health to seek support.

One commenter said: "Sad news to hear and I'm sure everyone's thoughts go out to the family and friends of our fellow young farmer.

"Remember its ok to not be ok and always speak to someone. Have fun and stay safe."

Another said: "So sad to hear the terrible news. Thoughts and best wishes to the family and friends of the young farmer who sadly took their life."

There are numerous charities which seek to help farmers and people in rural areas, including the Addington Fund, Farming Community Network (FCN), the DPJ Foundation, the YANA Project, RABI and RSABI.

There is also the Farming Help initiative, which was set up by four charities, where farmers in need can access free, impartial and confidential support.

The number is 03000 111 999, open 7am-11pm every day of the year.