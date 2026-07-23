Tributes paid after sudden death of NFU livestock board chair

The NFU has paid tribute to Livestock Board Chair David Barton following his sudden death at the age of 58.

Mr Barton died unexpectedly at his family farm in Gloucestershire on Thursday, 16 July, with his wife by his side.

The union described him as a passionate advocate for British farming whose loss would be felt across the industry.

His involvement with the NFU began in 2009, when he became chair of its Cirencester branch.

He joined the regional Livestock Board in 2012 after his farm suffered serious bovine TB breakdowns.

Mr Barton became chair of the South Livestock Board in 2020 and later represented the region nationally.

He was appointed vice-chair of the national Livestock Board in 2022 before being elected chair in 2024.

He was re-elected in March 2026 and also held a national policy role on the NFU’s Food, Farming and Environment Board.

The NFU said he led the board with “passion and conviction” and became a prominent voice for the British beef and lamb sectors.

His own herd was affected by bovine TB for 16 years, an experience that shaped much of his national campaigning.

Mr Barton worked with the TB Eradication Group and TB Partnership, where he pressed for farmers’ practical and emotional experiences to be reflected in policy.

During periods of intense controversy over bovine TB, he spoke publicly about the impact of the disease on cattle, farm businesses and farming families.

The NFU said his contribution was instrumental in advancing the Government’s 2014 TB eradication strategy for England.

He later helped ensure farmers were represented during the development of the revised strategy published in June 2026.

“With bTB, David wore his heart on his sleeve,” the union said.

It added that the farming community owed him “a lasting debt of gratitude” for his work.

Mr Barton was also a strong supporter of sustainable livestock production and environmental land management.

He bred Salers and Sussex-cross cattle on his farm, with a focus on producing high-quality beef while caring for the surrounding countryside.

His commitment to environmental work was visible across the farm, where herbal leys and rare bee orchids reflected 35 years of participation in countryside schemes.

He regularly welcomed journalists, politicians and industry representatives to discuss how food production, profitability and environmental management could work together.

His recent work included helping to develop the industry-led Beef and Lamb Environmental Roadmap and volunteering for an AHDB environmental baseline project.

Mr Barton also influenced policy on trade, market volatility, animal health and the future of smaller abattoirs.

He supported the NFU’s #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign and shared the story of his own family farm with the public and politicians.

The NFU said his contribution helped build support for changes to the policy.

He also represented British farming overseas, including in the United States, Brazil and Brussels, speaking on beef exports, trade and methane reporting.

As chair of the Livestock Board, Mr Barton was respected for his integrity, humour and ability to bring people into discussions.

The NFU said he made sure every voice was heard and every opinion valued.

It added that he was generous with his time and expertise, leaving colleagues feeling supported and encouraged.

His legacy, the union said, would endure through the farmers he supported, the relationships he built and the policies he helped shape.

Mr Barton is survived by his wife, children and wider family.

The NFU has asked that they be given privacy and space at this difficult time.

Those wishing to share condolences or memories can do so through the NFU’s online tribute page.

Members who want to write directly to the family have been asked to send correspondence to NFU headquarters, where it will be forwarded.